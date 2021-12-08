STANDISH – Hazel Hartford, 88, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021 at a Portland hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wood County, W.Va. on Sept. 26, 1933, the daughter of William and Sylvia (Chidester) Brown.

She was a life member of the Eastern Star and a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church. Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a homemaker, gardener, and quilter. Hazel will be remembered for her love for her family who were the most important thing to her. When you didn’t think it was possible for her to love anyone more than her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren came along.

She was a great baker, famous for her chocolate chip and M&M cookies. If she knew you were coming over, you couldn’t leave without a dozen. She also specialized in peanut butter fudge and enjoyed bringing batches of it to her neighbors who she adored. Meatloaf dinners at “Grammy’s house” were something

that she often looked forward to and you couldn’t find better meatloaf out there. She also enjoyed her drives and lunches out with Robin and her granddaughters. As long as they were together, she couldn’t be happier.

If she wasn’t in the kitchen, you could find Hazel with her

sewing machine mending pants, shirts, and teddy bears for her family. She made each of her grandchildren a quilt, taking special care to pick fabrics that she thought they would love. When the weather was warm, Hazel spent many hours outside in her garden planting flowers and tending to her rose bushes that Michael and Rhonda bought her. They were a prized possession to Hazel and always had to look perfect.

Hazel had an infectious laugh and smile that warmed many hearts. She enjoyed playing bingo with Stewart and playing cards with her good friends, Earl and the late Edith Hegarty. During retirement, Hazel enjoyed being a “snowbird” and travelling to Florida for the winter with Stewart. Through the years and all her traveling, Hazel maintained a close friendship with Zeb and the late Lynn Trask who she loved dearly.

You would never know that Hazel was actually 88 years old because of her spunk and inability to sit still. She would tell you herself “I’m 39 and holding!” You couldn’t slow her down if you tried. She was so full of life and had stories to back it all up. There aren’t enough words to say how much she will be missed.

She is survived by her son, Michael Hartford and his wife, Rhonda of Wilton, her daughter, Robin Stevens of Standish; three grandsons, Brandon Hartford of Groves, Texas, Jacob Hartford and his wife, Lindsay of Vienna, Lance Stevens of Standish, two granddaughters, Kalie Stevens of Standish, and Erika Skiff and her husband, Elias of Gray; great-grandsons Bradley Hartford, and Henry Skiff, great-granddaughters Ella Joe Hartford and Josephine “Josie” Skiff; brother-in-law, Clarence “Buzz” Hartford and his wife, Sandra; and many nieces and nephews.

Hazel was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Stewart; brothers Gilbert, Raymond and Cecil Brown, sisters Betty Peters and Mamie Alumbaugh. In April she lost her son-in law, Walter “Clay” Stevens, whom she loved dearly.

A visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough will be announced at a later date.

To express condolences and to participate in Hazel’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to

Robin Stevens,

70 Ossipee Trail

West, Standish, ME 04084 for the 2022 Tri-for-a-Cure fundraiser to raise awareness for cancer research via the Maine Cancer Foundation which was very important to Hazel as her husband, Stewart and son-in-law, Clay passed away from cancer.

You can also search for Robin Stevens as a participant on the Tri-for-a-Cure website and make a donation there.

