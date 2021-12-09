PORTLAND – Paul Korpela (fondly known as “Grumpy”) passed from this life at the Cedars in Portland on Nov. 29, 2021. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean, 10 years to the day of his passing. Someone said maybe she came to get him.Paul was born on Feb. 18, 1926 in Enfield, N.H. in the front room at the family farm. His earliest memories were of lying in a basket as his mother Elli, milked the cows. He was the youngest of three children by 10 years. Paul graduated from Enfield High School during WWII and wanted to enlist but was considered essential due to working the dairy farm. Paul and his father, John Korpela, purchased the Ross Wood farm on Route 12A in West Lebanon in the late 1940s. Paul met his future wife, Jean Van de Bogart, at a Young Farmer’s Club square dance where she was the caller and an Extension Agent for Grafton County.After a whirlwind courtship they married November 1949. They had three children, Ellen Korpela Peck, Jon Korpela and Sandra Korpela Radis. Paul continued farming at the Kalevala Farm on Route 12A until 1973 when he sold the farm and the herd of Purebred Ayrshire cows was disbanded and sold to a farmer in Canada. At that time Paul went into business with Peter Johnson at Johnson’s Home Center in West Lebanon, N.H. Paul and Jean traveled all over the world as well as visiting friends and family all over the country. They travelled to Finland many times to visit relatives there. In 2006 Paul and Jean moved from West Lebanon to the Atrium in Portland. They enjoyed living there very much and made many friends. Paul especially enjoyed working with and joking with staff and residents (who he called “inmates”), working out with his buddies in the weight room, going to yoga class, having lunch in the café and attending the Thursday Night “Rowdies” dinner bunch. Everyone who knew him enjoyed his sense of humor and teasing.Paul is survived by his three children and their spouses; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and cousins; nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial gathering for Paul at the Atrium, in Portland and also in West Lebanon, N.H. in Summer 2022.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to theMaine African Partnership,P.O. Box 16,Peaks Island ME 04108or the Salvation Army.

Guest Book