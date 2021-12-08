PORTLAND – Norman “Cooky” Robert Blotner, known to many for his sharp wit, humor and business acumen but to all for his deep love of family, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at his home in Portland on Dec. 4, 2021.

Norman, a first-generation American and Korean War veteran born on May 5, 1929, in Lawrence, Mass., honed his sales skills early, working at a family-owned carnival with his father and brothers as they traveled throughout the country. His life’s journey took an upward turn when he married his beloved wife, Muriel Britton on August 27, 1956, as they went on to spend over 60 giddy, happy years together until her death in 2017.

They raised four wonderful daughters and Norman was an amazing father to Glynn McLaughlin (John) of San Diego; Myrna McKeen (Garry) of Presque Isle; Robin Turnbull (Dave) of Portland; and Shana Blotner (Steve Violette) of Portland. Norman was affectionately known as “Cooky” by his seven grandchildren, Aarone McKeen Durocher (David) of Portland, Garry A. McKeen (Taimi) of Casa Grande, Ariz., Erin McLaughlin of San Diego, Kevin McLaughlin of Fort Worth, Texas, Jacob Turnbull (Alexandra) of Westbrook, Elena Shaw (Sam) of Portsmouth, N.H., and Zaeda Blotner of San Francisco.

Cooky was additionally adored by his three great-grandsons, Ethan Durocher, Luca and Owen Turnbull; and all of the neighborhood children who he would give rides to in his motorhome. Norman is also survived by his sister, Barbara Michelson and was predeceased by brothers Samuel and David Blotner and sister, Francis Gluck; all his in-laws and several close friends.

In Presque Isle, Norman became a prominent businessman with Blotner Trailer Sales and as the entrepreneur of a downtown fixture, the Montgomery Ward store. He also engaged in jewelry, cars, and cookie sales and was an active member of the community as a member of the Presque Isle Lions Club and an actor in annual musicals.

A humble, kind man with a strong moral compass, Norman felt fortunate to be able to retire and travel with Muriel in their RV across the country. They became snowbirds in Apache Junction, Ariz., at Superstition Sunrise RV park, where they started their second life and enmeshed in the community.

Norman’s humor sparkled throughout his years and he always enjoyed a captive audience for his decade-old jokes. He often would simultaneously terrorize and charm the waitstaff every time he went out to eat. He was a proud Jew who never ate a cheeseburger in his 92 years, but every time out to breakfast he would be sure to order his bacon burnt to “burn the sin out of it.”

A private graveside service for Norman was held at Temple Beth El Memorial Park in Portland on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Donations to honor Norman’s memory may be made to the organization he spent much of his retired life volunteering for:

Paz de Cristo

Community Center,

424 W. Broadway Rd.,

Mesa, AZ 85210.

