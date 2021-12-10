PORTLAND – Barbara Thompson, 88, passed away at Gosnell House in Scarborough on Dec. 6, 2021 after visiting, talking, and joking with family and friends, and of course winning one last game of cribbage.

Barbara was born in Cumberland on August 12, 1933, daughter of Guy E. and Elsie Burnell. She attended Cumberland schools, graduating from Greely High School in 1951 where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. During high school, she worked at the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company as an operator.

In 1952, Barbara attended nursing school at Maine Medical Center, graduating in February 1955, and worked as an R.N. in the emergency room at MMC for 20 years. She finished out her career at Plastic and Hand Surgical Associates, where she worked another 20 years as private scrub to Dr. Jean Labelle. Retiring in 1995, she spent much of her time traveling and spending time with family.

Barbara is survived by her children Lee and Colette Thompson of New Sweden, Deborah and Robert Jacobs of Springfield, Cynthia and Skip Perkins of Gray, Guy and Laurie Thompson of Standish, and Beth Madison of Portland; grandchildren Tabitha Gaither and Travis Jacobs; Katie, Kyle, and Kennith Thompson; James Napolitano III, Serena Napolitano and Sarah Daigle; Jeffrey, Matthew, and Peter Thompson; Abigail Madison; and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Marjorie Eames and husband Arnold “Chuck”; sister-in-law, Janice Burnell, brother-in-law Clayton “Stretch” Crawford and sister-in-law Debra Burnell; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara is predeceased by her sister, Jean Crawford and brothers Donald Burnell and David Burnell.

Barbara enjoyed jokes of all kinds, reading, quilting, doing her daily puzzles, and hosting family and friends at “Barb’s B+B”. She has also been an active member at the North Deering Congregational Church, helping with the Friday luncheon and other events for the past few years.

Special thanks to Charlie Thompson and Dr. Rote from Maine Medical Trauma Center, the ICU nurses, and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

As per Barbara’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Moss Side Cemetery in Cumberland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

“Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep”

By: Mary Elizabeth Frye

Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am in a thousand winds that blow, I am the softly falling snow.

I am the gentle showers of rain, I am the fields of ripening grain.

I am in the morning hush, I am in the graceful rush Of beautiful birds in circling flight, I am the starshine of the night.

I am in the flowers that bloom, I am in a quiet room.

I am in the birds that sing, I am in each lovely thing.

Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there. I do not die.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to Gosnell House or a charity

of your choice.

