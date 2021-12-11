BIDDEFORD – Hoa Thi Do Ly passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. Her battle with serious health issues in recent years showed her true courage. She faced all of life’s challenges with her bright, beautiful smile.

Hoa was born in Vietnam on March 7, 1950 to her parents Ton Van Do and Bich Thi Nguyen. She learned a variety of skills in Vietnam as a young woman. She cared for young relatives and also worked in tea and candy production.

She met her late husband, Tac Ly in Hanoi. Together they bravely made the journey to America in 1979 with their three young boys. Hoa and Tac settled in Portland where they embraced their new country by learning English and welcoming their daughter. In 1987 they moved to Biddeford, where Hoa spent the rest of her life.

Hoa worked at Biddeford Textiles where she weaved blankets. She was a dedicated employee and treasured her friendships with colleagues. Hoa enjoyed attending many Biddeford senior events and was well-known for her friendly, kind and gentle spirit.

Hoa’s favorite hobbies included cooking, sharing meals with family and friends, gardening, fishing, and reminiscing with loved ones about her most cherished memories. One of Hoa’s greatest joys in her later years was time spent with her grandchildren as their loving “Grandma”. She will be greatly missed.

Her love and devotion to family will forever be passed down to her surviving family members including her son, Chung Ly of Biddeford; her son, daughter-in-law and grandsons Viet, Leah, Nathan and Dylan Ly of Westbrook; her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter Tim, Quyen and Kim Ly of Portland; and her daughter, son-in-law and grandsons Van, John, Justin and Miko Larnerd of Biddeford. Hoa is survived by her sister, Thuan Thi Do of Vietnam; as well as many extended family members in Vietnam.

She was predeceased by her husband, Tac Ly; and many loved ones in Vietnam.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford from 11 to 2 p.m.

A very special thank you to Biddeford Fresenius Kidney Care, Southern Maine Health Care, Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Hospice Center for their wonderful care of “Thi Thi”, Hoa’s sweet nickname.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel.

