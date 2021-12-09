CHARLESTON, S.C. – Mr. Jeffrey Scott Weston, 61, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle passed away suddenly on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at MUSC – Medical University of South Carolina. Jeff (“Scotty” to his immediate family) was born in Portland on April 3, 1960, son of the late R. Frank Weston and Patricia Welch Weston. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia A.S. Weston; two children, Morgan Weston and husband Gregory Low of Pittsfield, N.H., Michael Weston and partner Jacob Herrst of Charlotte, N.C.; Deborah McLean, mother to Morgan and Michael; and his beloved granddaughter, Edith Weston-Low. Jeff was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Weston. Surviving sisters are Valerie and husband Joseph Sullivan of Standish, and Pamela and husband Timothy Jordan of Suffield, Conn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.Jeff attended schools in Portland, moving to Charlotte, N.C. in 2009 and then Lancaster, S.C. in 2018. Jeff was a perfectionist. He was an extremely gifted craftsman and designer, loved building beautiful woodwork, model aircrafts and handmade gifts. He was a volunteer firefighter and active community member for many years in Cumberland. He loved his Harley, truck, and once owned a beautiful refurbished red Farmall tractor that was the envy of all who saw it. He loved and cared for many pet dogs over the years. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 3 p.m. at Lancaster Funeral Home and Cremation Service; 709 North White St., Lancaster, SC 29720

