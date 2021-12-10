POWNAL – Edward L. Allen Jr.,78, of Pownal passed away peacefully in his home on Dec. 5, 2021 after suffering from a long illness.

Lenny, as he liked to be called, was a lifelong resident to the Pownal area; growing up and living there his entire life. Lenny spent his life doing what he enjoyed most; working on his farm raising cattle, first dairy and then beef. He also enjoyed his vegetable garden; particularly his pumpkin patch. He was a simple, honest hardworking man and worked from sunrise to sunset.

Lenny’s other passion in life was spending time with his grandchildren. Lenny worked at Super Value Warehouse as a custodian and retired from his job as custodian of the Dunn School in Gray in 2014.

He is survived by his brother, Ronald Allen of Hurricane, W.Va.; and his children Melissa Jordan of Windham, Kerry Roberts of Cornish, N.H., Kelly Sepulveda of New Bloomfield, Pa., and Douglas Allen of Lewiston; his 15 grandchildren; and by his friend, Kit, the cat.

He was predeceased by his father, Edward L. Allen Sr., his mother, Josephine Allen; and sister, Marion Curry.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Pownal Congregational Church, 422 Hallowell Rd., Pownal.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, the

family requests that donations be made to

Living to L.A.S.T.

organization at

http://www.livingtolast.org or

Friends in Home

Healthcare

765 US-1

Yarmouth, ME 04096

