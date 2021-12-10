Elvira E. (Davis) Watson 1929 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Beloved Elvira “Vidy” passed at home in Brunswick Dec. 8, 2021 surround by her family. Also known as Aunt Vidy to all who loved her. Born in Harpswell on June 19, 1929, daughter of Winfield Davis and Hazel (Collins) Davis. She resided in Leominster, Mass. for several decades and retired from the Foster Grant Sunglass Company. She was preceded in death by her first husband Carl Given and second husband Lawrence Watson, sisters Elmira Dorothy and Celia, brothers James, Hebert and Harrison. She is survived by her two sons Rodney Given of Brunswick and Edward Given of Massachusetts; along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She loved family gatherings, music, dancing, camping, wildlife and traveling with her sons in tractor trailers. We would like to thank the nurses and the home health staff of CHANS of Brunswick. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

