Alexia M. Wilson 1993 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Alexia “Lexi” Marjorie Wilson, of Topsham, formerly of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 28. Lexi was born on May 5, 1993 in Brunswick to Katherine A. Wilson and James Wilson. Although Lexi’s life ended far too soon, she made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Lexi had the most contagious laugh and a million dollar smile that could light up any room. She was a great cook, really loved being in the kitchen and was best known for her infamous mac and cheese. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and deeply cherished the holidays as it would combine her two favorite things; food and family. Nothing made her happier on these days then to spend all day in the kitchen helping to prepare these annual meals. Lexi was passionate about music and dancing and was gifted at telling the funniest of stories. Of all the things in life Lexi cherished, nothing was more precious to her than her son, Malik. She was a devoted mother who enjoyed taking Malik on drives, going to the beach and simply snuggling on the couch watching movies together. Lexi is survived by her son, Malik, her mother Katherine Wilson, of Brunswick, her father James Wilson of Georgia, three brothers; Petrecio Wilson, Sr. and his fiancee Tiffany Fraser of Gardiner, Terrence Brown of Brunswick, Carlos Pacheco of Lisbon and a sister, Leia Leaver and her husband Jonathan Leaver of Bath. Lexi also leaves behind nephews Lance, Kaleb, D’Vaughn, Petrecio Jr. and Xavier and nieces Kiara, Averi and Aaliyah; all whom she loved so deeply. She was predeceased earlier this year by her beloved dog, Ciroc. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held at the Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland Street, Brunswick, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. Condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

