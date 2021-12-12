The daily list of donors to the Press Herald Toy Fund is sprinkled with the familiar names of faithful supporters who have become more like old friends.

And none is ‘older’ or more faithful than JOCIJIANNA, whose 72nd annual gift is listed below.

The story of JOCIJIANNA began on the West End of Portland in 1949, when Josiah H. Drummond and Anne (Strahan) Drummond were a young married couple preparing Christmas for their growing family, which would eventually include five children.

Other families in Portland were struggling that year, and a Portland Evening Express columnist asked newspaper readers to donate money to make sure children did not go without Christmas presents. It was a spontaneous fundraiser that turned into an annual tradition and eventually became the Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts, the pen name of the columnist who made the first appeal.

Josiah and Anne Drummond made a donation that first year, and every year after that. When they died, their children kept the annual donation going.

The name JOCIJIANNA is made up of the first two letters of the names of all five children: Josiah Jr., Cindy, Jimmy, Andrew and Nancy.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

The Women’s Riverside Golf Association $1,045

In memory of Joe Guertin, who loved toys. $50

“#9 of the 12C’s” $120

Arnie MacDonald & Liza Moore $1,000

In memory of Chas Towle Jr. $500

In loving memory of Lucia Pond Bennett & Stanley Taylor Bennett II $300

Thomas Hickey $100

Marcia Campbell & Deborah Evans $25

Richard & Margaret Boislard $75

Richard Vaglia $100

John & Laurie Ernst $1,000

Eleanor Groden & Francis Drummond $100

In memory of our parents – Anna & Domenico Floridino, and Philis & Anthony Peverada. Love, Tony & Angie Peverada $100

In memory of Dick & Arline $100

Lynn and Theresa McCabe $100

Patrice Moran $100

McCormick & Bouchard Eye Care $300

In memory of Paul Sieg & Hunnemans $25

For the children, from M Brown $100

In memory of Slim & Shorty $100

In loving memory of our parents, Carl & Millie Maksut $100

In loving memory of our parents, Joseph & Jacqueline Gagne $100

Merry Christmas from Eugene & Jeanne King $50

In memory of George & Frances Smith, from your daughter, Theresa $30

JOCIJIANNA for the 72nd consecutive year! $500

Catherine Gavin $100

Sarah Smith $100

Ron & Barbara Boes $200

In loving memory of Bill & Barbara Caswell $25

In memory of EBA $100

Merry Christmas from Dianne & Gregg $200

Susan & David Haynes $100

In memory of my Mom, Thelma Gould $25

The Greater Portland Alumnae of Alpha Omicron Pi $25

Anonymous $50

In honor of our five children $100

Newell & Suzanne Augur $100

In loving memory of our parents $25

Happy Holidays! Kim & James Kingsley $50

Anonymous $100

Donation from a former recipient $200

In appreciation of all of our frontline care givers $100

Jeffrey & Margaret Brown $100

In memory of Elsa L Olds $20

Gail O’Connor $10

In memory of my mother $250

Susan Jane Anspacher $100

Michel & Kathy Camire $100

Anonymous $100

In loving memory of David Daggett, Ed Gramlich, & Paul Taylor. They all Loved Christmas! From Audrey Daggett $75

Chris Bachmeyer $50

In memory of Norman & Alda Roy, Edmund & Pearl Conley, and Sandra Graney. Merry Christmas!! $50

Earl & Stasia Goodwin $50

Happy Holidays!! From Russ Lunt $20

In memory of our son Patrick Peaslee, from Tim & Cheryl Peaslee $100

To honor our grandchildren & friends: Alanna, Sam, Jordan, Maria, Noah, Ethan, Lara, Dara, Finn, James, Meri and Oliver. Bill & Mary Jean Holt $300

Robert Slaktowicz $25

In memory of Bob & Peg Jewett $200

In memory of Jim & Janice Owen $50

Ruth Yates $200

Elizabeth Weir $50

Lara & Christopher $25

In loving memory of my husband Wayne, and son William. From Dorothy York $50

Consolidated Home Improvements $100

In loving memory of Paul Phillips Jr & David Phillips. They loved Christmas & children $100

Anonymous $25

Anonymous $100

TOTAL TO DATE: $115,935

