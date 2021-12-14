LAKE ALFRED, Fla. – Ann Allen, 80, of Lake Alfred, Florida, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021. Last born and sole survivor to Elmer and Grace Welch, Ann was a native of Portland, Maine, and retired to Florida in 2000. Ann spent many years working various roles and ended her career working at L.L. Bean. Here many staff members sought her advice, friendship and professionalism. Aside from work, Ann cherished her role as mother and grandmother. She enjoyed pouring her love on her children and grandchildren whenever she could. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband, John Allen and is survived by her four sons, daughter and their spouses including: John and Lori Allen, Thomas Allen, James and Nancy Allen, Tamara and Walter Tate, and Robert Allen. Ann is also survived by nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and loving friends. Private services will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Pl.,Memphis, TN 38015.

