Sylvia M. Carlton 1940 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Sylvia M. Carlton -Sept. 26, 1940 – Dec. 8, 2021. The daughter of Carroll T. and Susie E. Perkins was born in Dresden, Maine. She attended Woolwich and Bath Schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1959. She was a selectperson for the town of Woolwich from 1974-1988, she was also a mail rural route mail carrier for the City of Bath for at least 15 years. She bowled on the fishermen’s mixed league and the Women’s twilight league. In her spare time before being taken ill with diabetes, she would always be outdoors doing something, whether it be hunting, fishing, mowing her field, but mostly she would be tending to her garden which she has always had for many, many years. She liked to keep up with the Town of Woolwich history and what was going on in the town, she was the quiet one, but wouldn’t hesitate to give her opinion. She could remember anything about the town of Woolwich and her relatives. The family would like to thank her friends and relatives that would call to chat and keep in touch frequently. She is survived by her son Dale and his wife Ann of Arrowsic. Two grandsons-Christopher (Katie) of Woolwich and Brian (Beth) of Woolwich. Three great granddaughters-Chloe Marie Carlton, Avery Grace Carlton and Adelaide Marie Carlton of Woolwich. Sylvia was pre-deceased by her parents Carroll & Susie Perkins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. and the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. Burial will be in the spring. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. Donations may be made to the Woolwich Historical Society or the Woolwich Fire Department.

