PORTLAND – On Dec. 8, 2021, Philip James White, “Phil”, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 32.

A time of sharing and remembrance will be held Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m., with a service starting at 2:30 at Standish Congregational Church, 25 Oak Hill Road, Standish. Standish Congregational Church strongly recommends that everyone wear a mask in the church building, whether you are vaccinated or not. You may also attend the service virtually via Zoom. The Zoom link will be provided on Philip’s Facebook page prior to the service.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alliance Maine.

Guest Book