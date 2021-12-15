RAYMOND – Cleo Ramona Sanborn, 86, of Raymond, passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Patten, Maine, on Feb. 26, 1935, the daughter of Herbert and Margaret (Emmery) Shaw. She was educated locally, and graduated from Gorham High School. On April 4, 1975, she married Richard Sanborn and they spent 46 loving years together. Cleo was a homemaker, often found tending to her garden or cooking, baking, and canning in the kitchen. Trying new recipes was one of her most favorite things to do. A lover of agriculture, she grew up farming and working with goats. She also enjoyed quilting and knitting, creating beautiful pieces that her family will treasure forever. Cleo is survived by her husband Richard Sanborn, children; Sheryl Brown and her husband Curt, Lawrence Ryder and his wife Tammy, Eryn Sjulander and her husband David, Matthew Sanborn, Beth Miller and her husband Rick, Richard Sanborn Jr. and his wife Cathy, Jonathan Sanborn, as well as 31 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, daughter Sheilah Shanahan, and sons, George, Joel, Mark, and Jeffrey Sanborn. Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., Dec. 17, 2021, at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home – Windham Chapel, 434 River Road, Windham. Burial will follow in North Raymond Cemetery, 222 N Raymond Road, Raymond, Maine. To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

