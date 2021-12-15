Andrew J. “AJ” Molboski Jr. 1964 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Andrew J. “AJ” Molboski Jr., 57, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Androscoggin Hospice House, after a long battle with COPD. He was born in New London, Conn. on March 18, 1964, a son of Andrew J. and Janet A. (Gaudreau) Molboski Sr. AJ graduated from Morse High School in 1982. Much of the community knew and loved AJ as their local paper boy. During high school he started pumping gas at Bert’s Exxon and went on to become one of the best diagnostic mechanics in the area. He loved to hunt and fish, something he learned from his Dad and Uncle Pete early in life. He was a very creative and talented artisan. He was predeceased by his father, Andrew J. Molboski Sr. in 2006; sister, Bonnie (Molboski) Gerheauser in November 2021 and sister, Becky in 1972. He is survived by his son, Peter A. Molboski of Bath; his mother, Janet Molboski of Brunswick; two sisters, Darlene Molboski of Bath, Melissa Krebs and her husband Robert Krebs of San Diego; two nieces, three nephews and their children. We will be holding an intimate family service in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com . In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Andrew J. Molboski Jr. Memorial Fund at Bath Savings 105 Front St. Bath, ME 04530

