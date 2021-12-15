WESTBROOK – Olive Ann Riley, 95, of Westbrook, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021 at her home with family by her side.Olive was born in Portland on Sept. 16, 1926 a daughter of George and Eva Barker. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Deering High School. She resided in Portland for the majority of her life with the last 30 years being in Westbrook. She enjoyed her Deer Hill neighborhood and neighbors.Olive met her husband Arthur C. Riley when she was the Manager of the Civic Theatre in Portland. During their 48 years of marriage, they raised three children in the Deering Center area. Olive was a cashier at Shaws for many years and supported Arthur with his antique and auction business after he retired from the Portland Police Department. They enjoyed spending winters in Hollywood, Florida with Portland friends.Olive’s favorite role was that of Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. Affectionately named “Dede” by the first grandchild Jonathon, her home was the focal point for many parties and family get togethers. Over the last several years, the whole family would get together on Mother’s Day and her birthday to prepare the house and yard for the coming season.Over the years Olive enjoyed a variety of activities including bowling at Westport Lanes in a league until she was 92. Right up until her passing, she could complete the jumble, crossword puzzle and cryptoquip in, short order. She was a lifelong Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan and enjoyed watching sports. Olive always had a focus on a healthy diet and exercise which certainly impacted her longevity. She was still on her treadmill into her late 80’s. She was a passionate bingo player for years and enjoyed her many trips to the casino with daughter Karen.Olive was able to have a memorable night three days before her passing with all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She shared words of wisdom to them all and they each had their special moment. It was a life well lived. Simple, modest and humble in many ways and a great example for all to follow.Olive was predeceased by Husband Arthur Riley (2002) and four siblings.Olive is survived by three children: Pamela Brown and her husband Stephen; Karen Coady and her husband Pat; and Kevin Riley and his wife Tammy. She was a proud “Dede” to five grandchildren: Jonathon (Nichole), Celia (Ken), Brittany (Ned), Meghan (Tim) and Patrick (Kaitlyn). Her newest role was “Great Dede” to four great grandchildren: Olivia, Gemma, Brynn and Connor. She is also survived by several special nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Olive on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:30am, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A reception will be held at the funeral home after the service. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland ME.﻿The family has requested all guests to please wear a face covering while attending the services. ﻿To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Olive’s online memorial. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine,250 Brackett StreetPortland, Maine 04102.﻿

