Linda Lou Webber 1947 – 2021 EAST HARPSWELL -Linda L. Webber, 74, died Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Linda was born March 7, 1947 in Sara Ann, W.Va. to Charles and Mary (Howes) Farmer. She grew up in Brunswick, attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School with the class of 1965. On Jan. 30, 1966 Linda was married in Brunswick to Richard A. “Rick” Webber. The couple have made Harpswell their home for more than 50 years. Linda and Rick have been self-employed in the commercial lobstering business for 53 years. Linda was predeceased by a son, David Charles Webber. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard “Rick” A. Webber of East Harpswell; her sons Alan R. Webber and Richard A. Webber II of East Harpswell; granddaughter, Devin Webber, grandson, Braden Webber; a brother, Dennis Farmer of Woolwich and a sister, Charlene St Claire of Jacksonville, Fla. Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

