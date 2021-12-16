M. Elaine Kurtz 1932 – 2021 TOPSHAM – M. Elaine Kurtz, 89, died at her home Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 10, 1932 in Woodstown, N.J. a daughter of F. Russell and Mildred Keen Layton. She was a graduate of Woodstown High School, class of ’50, and Douglas College ’54 where she had been the senior class president. She married Ronald G. Kurtz in Woodstown, N.J. June, 1954. She had been a resource teacher in Avon, Conn.; later the director of the Volunteer Bureau, Schenectady, N.Y. and worked as an educator, counselor, and training director for Planned Parenthood, Schenectady, N.Y. More recently, she served as the board chair of the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Brunswick and served on the Board of the Highlands Resident Assistance Fund. She founded the Go Green Committee at The Highlands, Topsham. Throughout her life, she was dedicated to addressing social injustices in women’s rights, poverty and hunger. She cared deeply about improving the world around her, whether it was for her family, her neighbors, or all of humanity. As an active member of First Parish Church, United Church of Christ, Brunswick, she was a member of the Earth Care Team. She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Ronald G. Kurtz of Topsham; two daughters, Barbara Kurtz Kausch of Brunswick, Martha Kurtz Whittington (Tom) of Norway; grandchildren Jeffrey Kausch of Schenectady, N.Y., Timothy Kausch (Kate) of West Newton, Mass., Andrew Kausch of Pattersonville, N.Y.; beloved great-grandchildren; and sisters Myrna Sparks of Woodstown, N.J. and Gwyn Davis (Ed) of Absecon, N.J. A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at First Parish Church, Maine Street Brunswick. For those unable to attend the service will be available on livestream, at http://www.firstparish.net . Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to MCHPP 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011 or First Parish Church 9 Cleaveland St. Brunswick, ME 04011

