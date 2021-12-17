Deborah Ann Wilson 1955 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Deborah Ann Wilson, 66, of Mallett Drive died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Fairfield, Conn. on August 31, 1955, a daughter of Ralph Waldo and Regina (Stetz) Wilson. She graduated from high school in Fairfield, Conn., and college at Fairfield University with her master’s degree in business. She taught at Sacred Heart University. She lived in Connecticut and then moved to Topsham in 2017. She was a member of the quilt guild in Trumbull, Conn. She enjoyed making jewelry, stained glass, and quilts. Deborah is survived by her husband, Dana Edward Gormley of Topsham; two stepsons, Michael Gormley of Las Vegas, and Jason Gormley and his wife Laura of New Gloucester, one stepdaughter, Elisa Marie Gormley of Waterboro; one niece, Katherine Wilson, one nephew, Adam Wilson; and five grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rogers Cemetery in Topsham in the spring. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

