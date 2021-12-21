H. Leonard “Len” Katz 1929 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – H. Leonard “Len” Katz, 91, of Brunswick, died on Oct. 19, 2021 at his home. He was born on Sept. 14, 1929 in New York, NY, a son of the late Max and Anna Fan Silverman Katz. Len worked as a business owner as well as a police officer. He was also a member of the American Legion. Len is survived by his wife Laura (Lo benthal) Katz; his daughter Jacqueline Katz, his son Michael Katz and his wife Trish; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Len was predeceased by a daughter Anna F. Katz. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME http://www.Funeralalternatives.net

