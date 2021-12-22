Joseph P. Wood 1930 – 2021 WEST BATH – Joseph P. Wood, 91, passed away on Dec. 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Joe served as MSGT in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He later worked at Bodwell Motors and Bath Iron Works while operating a farm with his wife in West Bath. Joe is predeceased by his parents Evelyn and Joseph M. Wood; and a brother, Douglas Wood. Joe is survived by his wife, Eva Wood; sister, Doris Wood Smith; two daughters; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net. Memorial contribution may be made to Mid Coast Chans Hospice.

