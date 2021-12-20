Art
Through Dec. 31
Potter/ceramist Margaret Melanson at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Open noon-4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; holiday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit galley302.com.
Music
Ongoing
Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.
Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.
