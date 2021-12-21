PORTLAND – Lena A. Walsh, 95, passed away Dec. 16, 2021 at The Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living in Portland. Lena was born the day after Christmas 1925, the fifth of nine children of John and Maria Ciccarelli Aceto. A life-long resident of Portland, she grew up on Anderson Street, a short walk from her family’s The Corner Store on Cumberland Avenue and nearby the North School which she attended. Later, Lena would attend Portland High, graduating in 1945. Each summer Lena would gather with her PHS classmates for a reunion luncheon until their last meeting in 2019.

Lena married Francis J. Walsh on April 11, 1948, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Portland. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary before Frank’s passing in 2014. Lena was devoted to her Catholic faith and a faithful communicant of St. Pius X Church in her East Deering neighborhood.

Lena first worked at New England Tel & Tel and then later helped her sisters at the family store while dedicating herself to raising her four children: Stephanie, Peter, Michael, and Maryann.

For nearly 40 years, the Walshes traveled throughout the United States to attend Army reunions of the 863rd Engineering Battalion. Lena was very active and independent; attending Mass, shopping and managing her own home until recently. She was very proud of her Italian heritage. She especially enjoyed working in her kitchen preparing her Italian specialties from scratch and hosting holiday gatherings. She cherished her time with friends and her loving family. We will always hold dear our loving memories and celebrate the special kindness that she so willingly shared.

Lena was predeceased by her husband, Francis; four brothers, Edmund, Nicholas, John, and Ralph; three sisters, Antoinette, Josephine, and Rose; and son-in law Mitchell Klapper.

Lena is survived by her four children, Stephanie Trainor and husband Timothy, Peter Walsh and wife Kate, Michael Walsh and wife Elizabeth, Maryann Walsh-Klapper; granddaughters, Shana D’Andrea and Colleen Walsh; great-grandson, Nicholas Walsh and great-granddaughter Elaina D’Andrea. She is also survived by her brother Albert (Sonny) Aceto and his wife Alta, sisters-in-law Marie Aceto, and Agnes Townsend and her husband Gerald; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank Lena’s caregivers for their compassionate and professional care and their thoughtful support for her family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at St. Pius Church, 492 Ocean Avenue Portland. A committal service will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Lena’s memory may be made to:

CASA, Inc.

P.O. Box 150

Westbrook, ME 04098-0150

