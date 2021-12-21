PORTLAND – Robert Arthur Ledue passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. He was born in La Rochelle, France on March 13, 1953.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Herbert, and his brothers, Jim, George, and John. He is survived by his two daughters and two grandsons. He is also survived by siblings Mike, Cathie, Francie, Annemarie, Mary, and Marc; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to give thanks to the Medical Staff at Maine Medical for the great tenderness and care they showed Bobby.

At Bob’s request, there will be no service.

