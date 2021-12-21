NO. BERWICK – Elli M. Wayne, 89, of No. Berwick, passed peacefully on Dec.18, 2021 at the Pinnacle Nursing Rehab in North Berwick after a period of failing health.

Elli was born in Berlin, Germany on August 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Fritz and Frieda Kennin. Elli was the second of four children and raised in Berlin for most of her young years by her mother, due to the early passing of her father. She completed school in Germany and worked for several years for a medical office in Berlin.

While working for the doctors, she loved to go dancing with her sisters – which is where she met her future husband, Albert C Mansfield from Pittston, Maine, stationed in Berlin by the Air Force.

Elli married Albert in 1953 in Berlin and left Germany with her husband to Pittston, not speaking a word of English to live at the family home. She slowly learned to speak the language and what life was like in the United States. After several years in Central Maine, they relocated to Sanford in 1963 to raise their three children.

Elli was a stay-at-home mom for many years – becoming a mom to all the neighborhood kids and friends- after school snacks of ring dings, suzy q’s homemade whoopee pies, rice krispy bars and Kool-Aid! They knew where to find them – in the dishwasher as she used it as the snack box!! Even her hot dogs were loved by all!! When any of her children’s friends got in trouble or had a fight with their parents – they all came to Elli’s house! They loved sleeping under her feather beds!!

As Sanford began to expand beyond the First National grocery store – which was her go to store as we resided behind it, she wanted to now get her driver’s license! She went to driving classes and passed her test in 1972! She could now drive to Jerry’s market and Hooz’s!! Now that she could drive, she decided it was time to obtain a job.

Elli obtained employment at Sprague Electric in Sanford and worked there for many years, where she made many friends and met her second husband, Anthony B Wayne from North Berwick,, who she married in 1983. She worked at Sprague until the age of 62 and was picked up by limousine the last day she left the building for a huge party at the Sanford Country Club!!

During her work years, she then became determined to obtain her US Citizenship. She studied and studied – still not very fluent with English spelling, etc. (Let us just say- her children never got help with schoolwork!!)

Elli obtained her US Citizenship on Nov. 8, 1976, one of her proudest days. It was a huge celebration!!

After retirement, she lived on the farm with Anthony, assisting with haying or cooking for everyone when the bales were in. They spent many falls at Fryeburg Fair in their camper and showing cows, also doing some traveling: Germany, Jackson Hole, Wy. and visiting relatives across the US.

Elli loved to knit and cook, but her heart of gold was for her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holidays were always special, although the tinsel was never put on the right way or taken off right to wrap for next year’s tree!!

Along with her parents, Elli was preceded by her first husband, Albert Mansfield and second husband, Anthony Wayne; her stepson Todd Wayne; and sister Christa Wilson.

She is survived by her three children, Susanne LaPierre of Alfred, Stephen Mansfield and wife Susan Mansfield of No. Berwick, Lisa Gray and husband David Gray of No. Berwick, and five stepchildren, Peter, Paula, Jans, Jon and Heidi.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Heather Mansfield, Heath Mansfield and wife Melina, Christa Grondin and husband Justin, Kevin Jellerson, and Taylor LaPierre; and five great- grandchildren, Elli, William and Stevie Dowling, Hannah and Cody Mansfield, Paisley and Zaila Jellerson; sister Brigitta Dantzer and brother Harry Kennin, in addition to several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Pinnacle Rehab in N Berwick for the excellent care they gave during her stay there and letting her win all the stuffed animals and bracelets at Bingo!

Services will be private.

“She is smiling down on us – still shining the light” We ask that you “Share the light and be kind on her behalf with your loved ones”

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local food pantry or

homeless shelter

