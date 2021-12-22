BOOTHBAY HARBOR – Jean Wellington Slayton passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at her home in Boothbay Harbor with family at her side and surrounded in thought by many families and friends who loved her over the 95 years of her life. Her generous and kind spirit was evident and radiant till the end. Jean, “Meme” to many, brought joy to all who knew her.

Jean was born on June 22, 1926, in Medford Mass. to Joseph Weston and Lillian Marston Wellington. With her older brother, Burleigh, Jean spent her childhood in the town of Medford, Mass., graduated in the class of 1944 from Medford High School, and attended Tufts University graduating in1949.

Following her time at Tufts she worked at Monsanto Company where she met her future husband, Philip Lincoln Slayton. They were married on June 18,1949 in Medford, Mass. Jean and her “sweetie” raised four boys, Richard Lincoln, Roger Weston, Jeffrey Philip, and Robert Marston. They lived in Boston and Chicago, and Lexington, Mass., before settling in New Canaan, Conn. She and Phil created a childhood for the boys ripe with love and rich in community, and friendship. Together they lived devoted to their children, family, and many friends.

Jean was always connected to Maine, and particularly Ocean Point, spending every summer at the cottage her grandparents, Ada and Charles Marston, built. Jean participated in community plays at the Casino, played tennis, boated, swam, and played on the rocks. She was one of the first waitresses at the Ocean Point Inn. She shared her love of Ocean Point with Philip, and after their marriage they built their own cottage and in 1984, they retired to Boothbay Harbor. They lived at Factory Cove and then at St Andrews Village as one of the first group of owners. Jean felt at home there among peers and staff alike. In pictures, and in our memories, Jean was always surrounded by friends. Her connection to Ocean Point, the Boothbay region, and her community of friends was deep and enduring and a lifelong source of joy.

Jean was a devoted life-long Episcopalian and lived her faith each day. She volunteered generously, working with the food pantry and St. Andrew’s thrift shop, and responded in earnest to the needs of others.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Philip; her brother, Burleigh Wellington; and her granddaughter, Annie Pittman.

She is survived by her four sons, Richard, Roger, Jeffrey and Robert, daughters-in-law, Stephanie Dole Slayton (Richard), Lisa Pratt Slayton (Roger), Barbara Yocum Slayton (Jeffrey); grandchildren Nathaniel Lincoln, Augustus Percy Wellington, Zachary Rain, Melanie Jean, Michael Jeffrey, Beckett Wellington and Hattie Alexandra (and their mother, Annie Sargent); great-grandchildren Miles Lincoln, Charles Joseph Manry, Adele Philinda and William Colson.

Meme gave us all the gifts of kindness, joy, friendship and love. She was our morning sun, our Christmas Star.

I will always remember her humility and fortitude of spirit. She thought first about others before herself and was especially generous to those in need.

Meme has been a great blessing in my life for over 40 years. She loves with a true heartedness and it was a gift to be the recipient of that kind of love and kindness. Her bright light lives on in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hers was a life well-lived.

Michael said that Meme made, and gave us, a family and a community that I am so lucky to have and my memory of her will live forever at Ocean Point, my favorite place in the world.

Melanie shared that Meme was admired by everyone at Ocean Point for her kind spirit and welcoming nature. No matter who walked by her cottage porch, she waved hello and asked how they were doing. These characteristics, and so many more, are things that I hope to carry on in her memory.

Jeff felt she emphasized and celebrated the good in people, a legacy worth emulating.

Barbara said she hit the mother-in-law jackpot with Meme.

Most of my memories of Meme are talking to her on her porch.

My time with Meme always started with her big open hugs and ended with her teary goodbyes.

Her compassion calms us, comforts us, and helps us enjoy being ourselves. William liked that Meme made him feel ok about being shy. Adele will miss her friend, knitting partner, breakfast companion, and kindred spirit.

She just took the time to talk.

Meme was just Meme. I thought she would always be there.

Mutha, like her mother, never failed to tear up when we said goodbye. Goodbye.

A memorial gathering and family service will be held in July.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com

