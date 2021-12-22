Todd Richard Clow DO 1956 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Todd Richard Clow, DO, 65, of Troutman, N.C. passed on Dec. 15, 2021. He was born in Laconia, N.H. on Oct. 6, 1956 to Arlene and Richard Clow. He grew up in Sebago, Maine and from there, completed his undergrad at Norwich University in Vermont where he enlisted in the Army. Dr. Clow earned his Master of Science in Microbiology at the University of New Hampshire, where he met and married Rebecca Willey. He then worked at the US Army Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland where he was instrumental in facilitating chemical research. From there, he completed medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Maine. Dr. Clow accomplished his residency at Montefiore Hospital and Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y. before returning back to Maine with his family. As an anesthesiologist, he worked at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick from 1992-2012. From there, he continued his practice as Chief of Anesthesia at the Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta before retiring in 2015. As a Colonel, Dr. Clow served his country in the United States Army, completing multiple tours in Desert Storm, Guatemala, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He gave all of himself to his country, family, patients, and friends. He was a dedicated physician and beloved father whose sense of humor and intelligence we will all miss. Outside of work, Dr. Clow loved spending time with his family while also hunting, fishing, playing his guitar, cooking and reading. He leaves behind his wife Rebecca; their daughter, Meaghan, their son, Stodden and his wife Lizzy; his brother, Tom and his wife Linda, as well as his sister, Sharon and her husband Tom. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. A gathering for family and friends for a military funeral service will take place in the spring to celebrate Todd’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

