Gorham police sergeant again escorts Wreaths Across America

“It is just an amazing feeling of humility and gratitude,” Gorham Police Sgt. Ted Hatch said about escorting Wreaths Across America, the convoy that delivers wreaths every year for veterans’ graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Artlington, Virginia.

Hatch has escorted the convoy through Maine several times and accompanied the convoy all the way to Arlington in 2018 and 2019.

The caravan left for Washington, D.C., Dec. 12 from Maine, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Hatch said the most inspirational aspects were honoring veterans, Gold Star families who have lost loved ones and Blue Star families whose loved ones served in armed conflicts. He also said children are being taught to give veterans the respect they deserve.

Absentee ballots available

Absentee ballots are now available for the special election being held Jan. 11 to fill the seat in Maine House District 27 left vacant when Kyle Bailey resigned in October.

Democrat James Boyle, Republican Timothy Thorsen and Suzanne Phillips, who is unenrolled in a party, are running to fill the vacancy.

In Gorham, the special election will be for voters in Ward 1-1 and Ward 1-2 only. Voting will be at the Gorham Middle School in Ward 1-1 and Great Falls Elementary School in Ward 1-2. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

District 27 represents part of Gorham and part of Scarborough. To request an absentee ballot, call the town clerk’s office at 222-1670.

New Year Gorham

The annual New Year Gorham celebration is set for 3-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, with shows at Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., and Shaw Gym in the municipal center, 75 South St.

Wrist bands for entry to all shows are $5 and available at Hannaford in Gorham; Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.; and Gorham Recreation Department, 75 South St.

Holiday closures

Gorham Municipal Center and Baxter Memorial Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 27, 1961, that the West Gorham Community Club planned a holiday ball on Dec. 30 at its clubhouse. Virginia Dorr was in charge of reservations.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 16 that the U.S. public debt was $29,206,281,597,429.63.

