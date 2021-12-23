Library friends celebrate the season with Santa
Friends of Walker Memorial Library gathered for a holiday potluck meal Dec. 17 at American Legion Post 62 on Dunn Street. A Yankee swap followed the meal.
Friends President Lorraine Glidden said Dennis Marrotte hosted the event. Santa got wind of the Christmas party and made a surprise personal appearance.
“You made us all feel welcome and did everything you could to make the afternoon go off without a hitch,” Glidden said when thanking Marrotte.
60 years ago
The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 27, 1961, that Postmaster George Robinson announced his retirement. He was appointed to the post by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Jan. 16, 1936.
