OSSINING, N.Y. – The Honorable James Maitland Kindler of Ossining, N.Y., died on Dec. 16, 2021 after a long illness. He was born on August 29, 1944 in Webster, Mass., the son of Harold H. and Mildred Maitland Kindler. He graduated from Bartlett High School, Harvard College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

For 37 years, Mr. Kindler worked for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office where he ultimately served as Chief Assistant to D.A. Robert Morgenthau. Subsequently, he was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims by Governor David Paterson. He served as a judge in the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court in the Bronx.

Jim is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Rosemary Wieloch Kindler; his daughters Ingrid Kindler (Christopher Junge) and Sara Kindler (Michael Grossman); and five grandchildren, Tucker, Cassie and Dean Junge and William and Charlie Grossman. He is survived by his sister, Diane Kindler of Gorham; as well as by numerous nephews, nieces; and other extended family members.

Jim grew up on Webster Lake in Massachusetts and was a member of the Nipmuc Water Ski Club. He was an accomplished pianist, he also loved to draw and was a voracious reader. He enjoyed vacationing in Maine, golfing, playing bridge and doing the New York Times crossword puzzle. For several years he served as president of the Ardsley Curling Club.

Despite his many accomplishments, Jim was a very humble man known for his decency and wit. He loved his family and was a loyal friend. We will miss him every day.

Because of Covid-19, a service will be held for the immediate family.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2022.

Donations in Mr. Kindler’s memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at http://www.jdrf.org.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous