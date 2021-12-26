NORTH BERWICK – Irene E. Fagan, 83, was called home by the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Pinnacle nursing facility in North Berwick. Irene was born Sept. 27, 1938 in Sanford, the daughter of Arthur Tebbetts and Eva (Parent) Tebbetts.

Irene is survived by her husband, Patrick Fagan Sr. The couple celebrated their 63rd anniversary last month.

Irene graduated from Sanford High School in 1957. Irene was a bit of a sports star throughout her high school years, having to cutback in order to work to help support her mother and two younger brothers. One of her brothers told us that if it wasn’t for mom (his sister), they would not have had the Christmases that they did. Irene loved the holidays. She was known for helping anyone who needed help, not only at Christmas but through the year.

Not only did Irene love sports, she especially loved music and dancing. In fact, she won several awards during her younger days in dancing competitions. She also played the drums in the high school band. If she heard music she would start dancing no matter where she was at the time.

Irene was employed by Sears Roebuck until 1992, at which time the family purchased the catalog store. Following the closure of all catalog stores, Irene was personally asked to join the accounting team at the new Sanford Walmart where she worked until her retirement.

Irene was very active in many civic and charitable organizations.

Irene is a communicant of the St. Therese of Lisieux Parish. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne for many years; she also belonged to the Cursillo Movement where she held various offices, both local and regionally.

Irene was most proud of her membership in the Daughters of Isabella, where she was a member for over 50 years. During that time she held various offices within the organization, including local Regent, etc. She was also on the State Board of the Daughters of Isabella, holding the title of Past State Regent.

Irene was the best mom any son or daughter could want and the most loving and devoted life partner any husband would want or hope for.

Everyone that new Irene would agree that her sense of humor was infectious and she very quickly made friends everywhere. She had the greatest luck in games of chance – in fact, it was a standing joke that why would anyone else play when Irene is playing – she always won, but she also donated the winnings to someone in need.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Eva Tebbetts; three sisters, Elaine Tebbetts, Mary Jane Bourque, and Joyce Croteau, three brothers, Raymond, Richard, and Roy; as well as her in-laws Cecile and Napoleon Fagan.

Irene is also survived by her daughter, Katherine “Kathy” and her husband, Paul Lemieux of Shapleigh, her son, Patrick Fagan Jr. and his wife, Joanne (Desrochers) of Sanford, and her son, Christopher Fagan of Shapleigh; her two brothers, Paul Tebbetts and Robert Tebbetts, and sister-in-law Claire O’Clair; eight grandchildren, Jacob Fagan (wife Tracy) of Shapleigh, Brian Eastman Jr. (wife Erin) of Springvale, Jessica Eastman (husband Robert Hussey) of Shapleigh, Patrick Fagan III of Florida, Zachary Fagan (wife Melissa) of Acton, Austin Fagan of Westbrook, Ian Fagan of Sanford, and Ava Fagan of Sanford; two step-grandchildren, Amy Lewis and Jessica Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Fagan Jr., Alexis Fagan, Madison Fagan, Lily Fagan, Garret Hussey, Conner Hussey, Madalynn Fagan, Landon Fagan, Sawyer Eastman, and Nya Eastman; and two great-great-granddaughters, Ivy and Liyla; as well as one great-grandson, Jordan Snow; and many nieces and nephews.

Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with as well as those she reached but never met. WE LOVE YOU MOM / MEMERE !! We’ll have to be on our best behavior now that you’re in heaven looking after us.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial will be at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous