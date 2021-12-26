SCARBOROUGH – Jane Elizabeth Bishop, 93, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. She was born in Portland to Marion Albert and Vera Bickford Packard. Jane was educated at Morrill Elementary School, Lincoln Junior, Deering High, and then earned a degree in Medical Science and Business at Westbrook Junior College.

Jane met Gerard “Bud” Laurin as the result of a close friendship between Bud and her brother after serving together in WWII, and they married in 1950. They moved to Augusta in 1953, where Bud was the superintendent of the Augusta Water District and Jane worked in a variety of roles in the medical field including medical assistant, head of coding in medical records at Augusta General, and was in charge of the clinics there.

Jane designed the beloved home she and Bud built in Augusta, where she resided until 2018. They also loved their camp at Moosehead Lake, sharing time there with family, making treasured memories each year.

After Bud’s diagnosis with cancer, Jane cared for him until he passed in 1986. Following his passing, Jane became a beloved hospice volunteer. She was a longstanding member of the Green Street Methodist Church and choir, sang in the Augusta Symphony, and had a love of singing and playing the piano throughout her life.

In 2005, Jane married a dear friend of Bud’s and hers, Steve Bishop. They divided time between Maine and Massachusetts, where Steve was a well-respected waterworks engineer. They were generous contributors toward the Alfond Center for Health/Maine General, American Cancer Society, Maine Veterans’ Homes, Salvation Army, and The IRIS Network to name a few. After Steve’s passing in 2018, Jane moved to Scarborough to be closer to family.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; her spouses; and her brother, Al Packard.

She is survived by her sisters Nancy P. Vanites and Bette P. Lee; her nieces and nephews Pam Gaudet, Kim Traina, Holly Dearborn, Ann Packard, Marilyn Packard Luther, Doug Packard, Mark Skillin and Mike Rodericks; and great-nieces and nephews.

Jane shared a deep love and commitment with her spouses, her family and friends. It was her nature to care for others, and she gave it her all. She was known for her incredible strength of spirit and character, innate kindness, benevolent and humble nature, quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, abundant and infectious joy, and ability to love so generously and unconditionally. Jane was a ray of sunshine, and her legacy is the extent to which she deeply touched and brought joy to the lives around her.

Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the loving care Jane received from the staff at Piper Shores and at The Mooring.

An hour of visitation will take place on Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford Street in Portland, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. The burial service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, with a catered gathering afterward at the funeral home.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Jane’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests you please send donations to

Maine Veterans Homes, American Cancer Society, Beacon Hospice, or

The IRIS Network.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous