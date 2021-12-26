WINDSOR – Alice M. Savage, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, 86, of Windsor, passed peacefully on Dec. 8, 2021 after a brief illness.

Born Nov. 21, 1935 to George Thomas Savage and Mary Frances (Walsh) Savage, Alice was raised in Portland. After graduating from Portland High School, she continued her education at UNE ‘55 (formerly Westbrook Junior College), Mount Holyoke and Brown University. Alice spent her career in medicine at Togus VA Medical Center as an Infectious Disease Specialist and was Chief of Staff for over 25 years.

Alice’s extraordinary, devoted and loyal service to organizations that mattered to her were the hallmark of her personality. She distinguished herself through various civic activities and was an inspiration and a pillar of our Central Maine community.

Through Kiwanis, Alice had an opportunity to be a part of a global big picture, positively affecting the lives of children in small yet momentous ways. Her passion earned her a Kiwanis Red Jacket, a Zeller and a Hixson award. She served on the Kiwanis Foundation New England board as a Director and also served as a Kiwanis International Foundation trustee. She served as a Lt. GOV of Kiwanis district in Maine and as president for the Augusta Maine club. As a Kiwanis Children’s Fund Trustee, she was a major donor to the Eliminate Project, a program protecting the lives of babies and mothers all over the globe from maternal and neonatal tetanus. Another initiative important to her was the fight against iodine deficiency disorders. Her generous donations made it possible to build an elementary school in Africa, something she was very proud of. Her legacy certainly lives on in the lives of the children in many countries across the globe.

Throughout her long career in teaching, medicine and health administration, her commitment and affection for Westbrook Junior College and the University of New England has been notable. Alice was recognized with the Tower Award, membership in the Deborah Morton Society and election to the UNE Board of Trustees. Her endowed scholarships enable students to follow their dreams and contribute to society. Alice established the Friends of the Maine Women Writers Collection Endowment Fund with her dear friend Elizabeth Babbott Conant, helping to ensure the growth and longevity of the inspirational collection and its continued importance to scholarly endeavors on the lives and influence of Maine women writers. The Marine Sciences Laboratory is named in her honor and provides an excellent atmosphere for teaching and research.

Alice made a difference in the lives of many Maine high school and college students with her generous philanthropic gifts and scholarships over the years. And her passion for animals was evident in her regular weekly donations to the Kennebec Humane Society. Throughout her life, she retained an absolute passion for the natural world, for walking, fishing, enjoying song birds, trees and beauty where ever she traveled. She donated generously to numerous nature and wildlife funds.

Alice is predeceased by her parents; and sister, Helen Frances (Savage) Joyce.

She is survived by her partner and best friend, Carolyn B. Perry of Windsor; Jennifer Perry and Cindy Morin of Pownal, Dave Perry and Judy Whyte of West Gardiner; Janie Bouchard, Megan Perry, and MacKenzie Perry; and nieces and nephews Helen Aylward, Judith Vaillancourt, Barbara Bonetti, Patricia Joyce, John J. Joyce Jr., William Joyce; and her beloved cat, Miss Priss.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Any donations may be made to the

Augusta Kiwanis Foundation

P.O. Box 966,

Augusta, ME 04332

