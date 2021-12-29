SCARBOROUGH – Everett Senter Jr., 82, of Scarborough, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 28, 1939 in Portland, the son of Olive (Merrill) and Everett Senter Sr.

Everett attended Scarborough public schools and was a lifetime resident of Scarborough. He was a truck driver for over 40 years and volunteered for 30 years for the Scarborough Fire and Police Service. He worked for the Scarborough public schools as a bus driver, he was also a Mason and a Shriner.

Everett was an avid bowler and was on a Big 20 bowling league. He was a fan of the Red Sox, the Patriots and NASCAR. He will lovingly be remembered by his family and friends as “Uncle Juny”.

Survivors include his children Jim (Cyndie) Senter and Jane (Bob) Cook; grandchildren Bryanna, Jackson, Jamen and Daniel; sister, Edith Turgeon and partner of 40 years, Louise Patterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Shirley Wheaton and Anna Pinkerton; and the mother of his children, Natalie.

The Senter family wants to give a special thank you to his two close friends, Steve and Ron, for taking him to IHOP every day for the last year. Also, to the staff at IHOP for being so welcoming and caring over the last few years. Thank you to The Stroudwater Lodge and Hospice of Southern Maine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Route 1, Scarborough. A visitation will be held two hours prior, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

