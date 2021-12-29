SACO – Mary J. Pendleton, of Saco, beloved mother, grandmother and G.G. (great-grandmother), passed away on Dec. 16, 2021. She spent her final peaceful moments surrounded by loving family at home. Known to many as the “Duchess of Camp Ellis”.

She was born in Kennebunk on March 19, 1930 to Frederick E. and Gertrude (Campbell McDonald) Hatch. Mary met her husband, Daniel C. Pendleton, and had their first date at the Camp Ellis Beach Volunteer Fire Department. They were married on Nov. 13, 1948. She was educated in the Kennebunk schools through her sophomore year.

She later received her high school diploma and furthered her education by receiving her Real Estate Brokers License in 1972. She worked for Ansco Realty in Saco and then later opened her own real estate business, Pendleton Real Estate.

She was a manager for the Fantastic Fair in Biddeford and was the first retail store in Maine to operate on Sundays. She assisted in her fathers business, the Clam Shell Restaurant, in Old Orchard Beach. She was employed at Wormwood’s Restaurant in Camp Ellis for 42 years starting as a waitress, then kitchen/dining room manager, and then became the hostess/dining room manager.

She left her position in 1989 to care for her husband, Daniel, so he could be at home with his family. He passed away in August of that same year.

Mary was a charter and lifetime member of Saco Eagles Auxiliary #3792. She was named Mrs. Eagle for the State of Maine Eagle Association. Mary was a lifetime member of the Camp Ellis Beach Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, serving as president, treasurer and auditor for many years. She was also a member and past president of the Past Presidents Club. She was also in charge of putting on the entertainment for many social events always bringing smiles, and some tears too, with her hilarious skits and performances. She also organized many “May Fairs” that were held at the auditorium in the Saco City Hall. She and others made beautiful costumes and backdrops for these events as well as spent many hours teaching the community children how to properly braid the Maypole.

Mary was a Girl Scout Leader forming Troop #59 when there were no Troops in her area. Mary and her husband enjoyed dancing and could be found at the Old Orchard Pier Casino dancing to big bands such as Rudy Vallee, Louis Armstrong, Guy Lombardo and Duke Ellington. They enjoyed attending the Fireman’s Ball so they could dance there as well. Whenever they had a chance to dance they were always “tearing up the dance floor” with their moves.

Mary cared for many friends, neighbors, and relatives in the community even when they became ill. She would deliver meals, grocery shop, and assist with household chores. She was always willing to help.

In her free time, she enjoyed doing genealogy for both the Pendleton Family and the McDonald/ Ahlquist Families. She never missed cutting out and saving an article about the family, well unless they forgot to deliver the newspaper. She also spent time working on the History of Camp Ellis.

She loved all animals and was known to take in many stray cats over the years as well as adopting through the Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society. She was a people person and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed watching the birds and could name all of them feasting in her bird feeders. Cardinals were her favorite and when she passed her living room was decorated with many of them.

She enjoyed oil painting and took many classes, but never really needed them as she painted beautifully. Bob Ross was her favorite and she could always be found watching his shows on TV.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Daniel, in 1989; his daughter, Barbara May Gallant; her parents; sisters Roma Pelletier (2020) and Carolyn Dyer (2021); three children, Dana Charlene (1954), Alan Charles (1949) Paula Jeanne (1965).

She is survived by two daughters, Perian J. Carpenter and husband Rodney of Saco, who provided such wonderful care ensuring she could stay in her home till she earned her wings, and Tari Martel and fiancé Tom George of Waterboro; five grandchildren, Maeghan-Elise McLaughlin and fiancé Joe Fox, Heather Thompson and husband Michael, Hillary Martel and fiancé Travis Tozier, Mason McLaughlin and wife Emily, Treabhar McLaughlin and wife Abby; great-grandchildren Kaleb, Olivia, Izabella, Keanna, Leanne, Julian and Thea; Mary is also survived by her sister, Sally Pratt of Old Orchard Beach; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by stepdaughter Carol Ann Tharpe and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, step-grandsons Chris Carpenter, wife Holly their two sons, Bradyn and Jameson; and step-grandson Kyle Carpenter and wife Kathleen.

The family would like to express their thank you for the loving care their mother received from neighbor and caregiver, Kathy Stiling and Hospice of Southern Maine. We know you were tired and so didn’t he, so he took you by the hand and said come with me. Walking the path to your favorite place is lonely these days, with you not there leading the way. We adjust the best we can, longing for the day we meet again. Loving memories, you left behind are cherished and always on our mind. Till we meet again Mom.

Angela Lutzenberger, Interfaith Chaplain will officiate. Visiting hours are to be held Monday Jan, 3, 2022 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate, 365 Main St., Saco. A 1 p.m. memorial will immediately follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial donations go to Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society in her name.

