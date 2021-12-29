WELLS – Paul F. McCarron, 80, of Heron Landing passed away Saturday Dec. 25, 2021 at his home after a long illness.

He was born Sept. 29, 1941 in Newtonville, Mass., the son of Robert and Winifred Dougherty McCarron.

Paul graduated from Newton High School. He then graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Paul worked for over 30 years for Hercules Powder Company in Sales, then for Unocal and finally for Sequa of Rock Hill, S.C.

Paul and his family resided in the Belgrade Lakes area for many years before moving to Arundel and then to Wells in 2014.

Paul was a lifelong Ham radio operator with his most recent call sign of W1IY.

He also enjoyed sailing and his ventures took him to the West Coast of the United States, the Caribbean, and Maine Coast.

Paul worked a retirement job at Hamilton Marine, Portland as a marine electronics specialist.

Paul was a member of PIMA (Paper Industry Managements Association), TAPPI ( Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry), life time member of QST (ham radio), a lifetime member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the Polish B Ski team.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Susan Hurd McCarron of Wells; two sons, David McCarron of Kennebunk and wife Patrice and Dan McCarron of Cumberland and wife Catherine; and four beloved grandchildren, Edwin, Benjamin, Anna and Caitlin.

A private family funeral service will be held at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St,. Saco. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider

St. Judes Children Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or

Samaritan’s Purse

P.O. Box 3000,

Boone, NC 28607

Guest Book