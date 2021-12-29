PERU – Stephen E. Gallant was born on Sept. 10, 1937 in Rumford. He was the first-born child of Edgar J. and Louise E. Jepson Gallant.Upon graduation from Stephens High School with the class of ‘56, Steve enlisted in the United States Navy. When his four years in the Navy was completed, he moved back to the Rumford area that he loved so dearly.He then continued his career with Oxford Paper Company, that he started when in high school, eventually working with the electricians and retiring after 40-plus years. He spent those years making friends and debating politics.He purchased a lakefront parcel of land at Worthley Pond and built his home. Steve was ‘The Man’ for social events and gatherings. Whether it was a small gathering of family and friends, or large family and class reunions, Steve had it covered, right down to dessert. He was always up for a couple of after dinner drinks and a good game of cards, sometimes mischievously trying to incite a riot during the card games. He had a dry sense of humor, but anyone who knew him, knew when he was attempting to push someone’s buttons.Steve took pride in everything he did, and if it wasn’t right the first time, a repeat performance was usually already being discussed.He gave 60-plus years of his life to the Rumford Snowshoe Club and most of that time was as president. He was always organizing and planning events. Each year he entered ‘Christmas in July’ at Worthley Pond and won first prize numerous times, an achievement that he held on to like a Gold Medal winner of the Olympics. He was a communicant of The Parish of The Holy Savior, St. Athanasius St. John Church in Rumford and his religious beliefs showed through his generosity in life.Steve was always up for a road trip to Canada, generally traveling faster than the speed of light, but never completely admitting this to the State Trooper. He took pride in his lawns, his beautiful flowers and the hundreds of hummingbirds that he faithfully fed. Steve Gallant was Santa Claus for hundreds, if not thousands of children throughout the region for more than 60 years. And on the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2021 he finished his final chapter in life. His zest for loving, living and entertaining will be sadly missed by all who loved him back.Steve was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Beverly Knox; and his longtime companion Patricia Broomhall.His survivors include his sister, Rosalie (Larry) Marin, Tom (Pearle) Gallant and Timothy (Janice) Gallant; and his closest friend, confidant, and caregiver, Rendell Heath; and several nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be in St John Cemetery in the spring.Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.Those who desire may contribute to theHope Association85 Lincoln Ave.Rumford, ME 04276in his memory.

