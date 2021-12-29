WINDHAM – We regret to inform you of the passing of Joanna Liuzza (Giovanna Cucchiara), 91, Windham, our mom, the Nana as she was lovingly referred to, and aunt, after a long decline of health on Dec. 27, 2021, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.Joanna did not want the formalities of a wake and funeral, we are having a gathering at our home in Windham on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, from noon on if you would like to come and pay respects. A graveside service will take place on Monday, January 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.HobbsFuneralHome.com where a full obituary may be viewed.

Guest Book