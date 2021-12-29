Philip J. Ames 1930 – 2021 PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Philip Jordan Ames, 91, died peacefully on Dec. 19, 2021, at Harbor Chase Assisted Living Home in Palm Harbor, Fla. Phil was born in 1930, in Cohasset, Mass., to Ruth E. (Jordan) and Orris I. Ames, of Bath. He was married to Mary Skelton of Lewiston for 25 years, with whom he had four children. In 1978, he married Lillian McIlhenny of Philadelphia who predeceased him in February 2020. His three surviving children are Ruth E. Quinn (Tim Quinn), Jane S. Brazier (Scott Brazier), and Sarah M. Hartgrove (Rhett Hartgrove). His grandchildren are Marie C. Quinn and John P. Quinn. He is also survived by sisters Carol McBride of Bath and Linda Verbinski of Palm Harbor, Fla., and their families. Phil was predeceased by his son, John M. Ames; and sister, Patricia J. Ames. Phil attended University of Maine at Orono where he obtained a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Army’s Signal Corps, 3rd Infantry Division, and served his country in the Korean War, receiving a Bronze Star for distinguished service as a wire operations officer. Phil spent 30 years with General Electric Company in various sales and marketing positions, both domestically and internationally. In 1983 he returned to Maine, built a home in Georgetown, and started Ames Personnel Consultants in Brunswick and Waterville. He finally retired “full time” to Florida in 1999, spending many summers in the mountains of North Carolina. Phil remained active in his community, volunteering for a Habitat for Humanity thrift store, fundraising for community charities, and serving as President of his HOA. He enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, and golf. In his younger days, Phil loved playing the trumpet and listening to big band music provided tremendous joy throughout his life. Phil’s heart was always in Maine…when speaking of Florida, he often said “Good lobster rolls are sure hard to come by down here!” Phil’s daughters are grateful for the loving care provided to him by the staff at Harbor Chase for the last three years of his life. Phil will be laid to rest in Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown at a future date. In lieu of flowers, they suggest donating to Sun Coast Hospice, which provided excellent care for both Phil and Lillian in their final days. https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/.

