CLEARWATER, Fla. – The family of H. Roger “Rogie” Flannery II of Clearwater, Fla. is saddened to announce his passing on Dec. 15 at the age of 63. He died at home after a long illness. His infectious smile and trademark giggle will be greatly missed.

Roger will be lovingly remembered by his children Jessica Flannery Ball, Devon Craig, Cassandra DiPietro and Hamilton Sledge; brothers Tom, Dan, Kerry, Timothy and Todd Flannery; grandchildren Alexander Cantu, William Ball, Francesca Ball, Liam Craig, Nora Craig, Jada DiPietro, Kyrie DiPietro, Lorenzo DiPietro, Kaden Sledge, Skyler Sledge, Tatum Sledge, and Noah Sledge.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Flannery Cantu; and his parents Dolores and Harold Roger Flannery.

Roger was born in Fort Fairfield, graduated from Fort Fairfield High School, and spent most of his adult life around Portland. He was the owner/operator of Sign Design before his retirement and relocation to Florida in Spring 2021.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. To share condolences and memories, please visit youngsfuneralhomeinc.com.

