Police sight mystery man, mysterious light on Christmas

Buxton police on Dec. 25 reported on its Facebook page that a strange red light was seen bouncing across the sky all over the Buxton area.

One “witness” told dispatch “the light was bright enough to cut through fog as thick as peanut butter.” After checking around town, Officer Nicholas LaRiviere called dispatch to say, “Great bouncing icebergs, I think I see something on the rooftops!”

“But as quick as a twinkle and with the sound of jingling sleigh bells,” whatever LaRiviere saw disappeared into the night sky, leaving behind a distinct feeling of Christmas hope in the air, according to the post.

In wrapping up the alleged sightings, Buxton Police Department wished everyone peace and joy for the holiday season.

Museum open by appointment

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society museum, 100 Main St., Bar Mills, will be open by appointment through the winter months, President Jan Hill said in the museum’s newsletter. The society can be reached at 929-1684.

New Year’s closures

Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1. Maine School Administrative District 6, 94 Main St., in Buxton, will close at noon Thursday and remain closed all day Friday, Dec. 31.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on Dec. 27, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Richard Randall of Bar Mills served refreshments to Girl Scout Troop 18 after caroling for shut-ins and at the community hospital.

