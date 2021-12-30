Volunteers needed to serve on committees and boards

Have you ever thought about volunteering your time to benefit your community? If so, now is the time. The Town Council Appointments Committee is accepting applications until Jan. 21 for residents to serve on almost a dozen boards and committees.

Positions are available on the Planning Board, Economic Development, Conservation Commission, Board of Appeals, Baxter Memorial Library Board of Trustees, Historic Preservation Commission, Fair Hearing Board, Board of Assessment Review, Board of Voter Registration Appeals, Revolving Loan Fund Committee and Board of Health.

For more information or to apply, call Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors at 222-1670 or email [email protected]

Plowing, parking reminders

The town of Gorham has an ordinance and the state has a law regarding plowing snow from private property into a public street, according to Gorham Deputy Police Chief Mike Nault.

The violation would be subject to a $100 fine by the town, while the state penalty is $205.

According to the ordinance, if it’s necessary to move snow or ice from private property and place it in any public street temporarily, the material shall be immediately removed from the public way by and at the expense of the person that caused it to be placed there, including if a person was hired to do it. No one is allowed to place snow or ice at any intersection or in a location that would obstruct or hinder vision of those persons entering a public way.

Parking on any public road or public easement is prohibited from midnight to 6 a.m. through May 1 or during any parking ban declared by the Public Works Department. Vehicles parked illegally or abandoned on roads are subject to towing at the owner’s expense and ticketing by police. Vehicles should be moved as soon as possible after a snow alert is issued. For more information or problems with road conditions, call the Department of Public Works at 892-9062.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 5, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. David Bonney and their children of Lincoln Street spent Christmas Eve with her aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Boyd in Limerick.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Dec. 16 that the U.S. public debt was $29,364,845,916,478.98.

