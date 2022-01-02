WESTBROOK – Norma Beller St. Angelo, 88, Westbrook, formerly of Portland, passed away Dec. 24, 2021. Daughter of the late Paul and Bertha (Zisler) Beller. Born Aug. 18, 1933, in Portland and attended Portland schools. Graduated from Portland High School and Westbrook Junior College. Norma married to her high school sweetheart, Gregory St. Angelo Jr. for 60 plus years. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Richard Bohnson until Greg’s job opportunities took them out of state for a few years. In those years they were blessed with three beautiful children. They decided to return to Maine to raise the children and be closer to family. She worked for ServiceMaster for many years when all the kids were in school. She traveled the world and enjoyed life to its fullest. She especially enjoyed spending summers with family and friends at the family camp at Little Sebago Lake.She was predeceased by her husband, Gregory St. Angelo Jr. Survived by her brother, Paul Beller and her children’s’ families: The Exeter Saints-Gregory St. Angelo, III, his wife Molly, their children, Christina, Nicholas, Marguerite (Greta), Gregory IV and wife Ashley; The Falmouth Saints- Stephen St. Angelo, his wife Terri, their children Martina, Tony and Gabriella and husband Gregory Rotton; The Guackies- Paula and husband Steve Guaciaro, their children Heather, Francesca (Frankie), Mary and Steve, Jr. Also, one player to be named later, due March ‘22.Special thanks to Dr. Evans and Dr. Baum for their great care during her bout with cancer the past four year and the entire staff at Stroudwater Lodge for their genuine kindness, concern and care.Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland. Masks will be required inside the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St, Portland. A committal service will follow in Old Calvary in South Portland.To share a memory of Norma or leave the family online condolences, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.﻿

