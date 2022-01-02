HOLLIS – Doris Bilodeau Ballas passed away at her home on Dec. 27, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston on June 27, 1939, the daughter of Joseph and Laurette Benoit Bilodeau.

Doris was a proud graduate of Edward Little High School with the Class of 1957. On June 19, 1965, she married Theodore Ballas. She worked many years at Belgrade Shoe in Auburn until she became a mother and stayed home to raise her daughter Susan. She was a member of the Biddeford Eagles and enjoyed playing Bingo. She especially loved family and friendly gatherings.

She was predeceased by her husband Ted on May 5, 2021 and her son-in-law Matthew Flaherty.

Doris is survived by her daughter Susan Flaherty of Hollis, a brother Robert Bilodeau and his wife Ann of Lewiston, a granddaughter Jen and her husband Matt Pitts of Limerick, and one great granddaughter Maisie, one step granddaughter Marilynn and her husband Rich Burkowski and their children of New Hampshire, and one step grandson James Flaherty and his daughter of Waterboro.

Visiting hours will to be held Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton. A 4 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Ouellette officiating.

