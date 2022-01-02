SCARBOROUGH-Raymond “Ray” E. Dodd, 84 years old, was born in Portland Maine on February 21, 1937 and passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 28, 2021, at The Veterans Home in Scarborough Maine after a long illness.Visiting Hours will be held Thursday January 6, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. On Friday January 7, a Celebration of Life will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. Masks are required. Rays full obituary can be read on the Jones, Rich and Barnes Website and for those who cannot attend the Celebration of Life, you can watch live by going to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

