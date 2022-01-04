John C. Tyler 1946 – 2021 TOPSHAM – John Tyler was born in Lewiston on Sept. 16, 1946 to Harry and Betty Tyler. John was raised and lived in Brunswick, growing up on Merepoint enjoying swimming and boating in Maquoit Bay. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1964, and attended the University of Southern Maine for two years studying engineering. He had summer jobs working on lobster boats out of Harpswell. In 1966, he was injured in a motorcycle accident that altered his life path, curtailing his engineering studies. John worked primarily in food services at the New Meadows Inn and Bowdoin College, and retired after 20 years at Bowdoin College. He happily volunteered as an usher at the Maine Summer Theater in Brunswick. John was a joyful person with a ready, wide smile and a happy thought to pass along. He was much liked, much loved. Some of his favorite things/people/interests were, in no particular order: John Wayne, lobster, chocolate milk, Kit Kats, clam chowder, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, day glow orange stocking hats, suspenders, World War II, clip boards, tinkering with and inventing mechanical devices, and making pies. As a walker, John was well-known around Brunswick. He enjoyed using the Curtis Library and Bowdoin College’s Library, as well as visiting Lookout Point in Harpswell and Paul’s Marina on Merepoint. Meeting and shaking hands with John Wayne at a launching ceremony at Bath Irons Works was one of John’s lifetime highlights and one that he talked about with great pleasure. He enjoyed retirement years living at the Highlands, in Topsham where he was an active participant in activities and functions. John passed away on Dec. 20, 2021 at the age of 75. John is survived by his siblings, Hank, Tim, and Tish, and their families. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com John’s ashes will be interned in the family plot in Brunswick, Riverside Cemetery. There will be no formal service, and the family is hopeful to gather and celebrate his life this summer. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.

Guest Book