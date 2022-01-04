KITTERY POINT – It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our oldest brother, Stephen C. Estes.

Born Feb. 22, 1949, Steve was the eldest of five boys to Frank and Edith Estes of Kittery Point.

Steve spent almost all his life living, playing and growing up in Kittery Point. He was proud to be a “Pointer”. He attended Kittery Schools, graduating from Traip Academy, Class of 1967.

All throughout life, Steve valued his many friendships and strived to do all that he could to be of service and help to all. During his school years Steve followed his passion for serving. He was President of the Student Council and served on numerous class committees. He continued his education, attending Marietta College (Ohio) as a freshman. He then transferred to Suffolk University in Boston where he graduated with a degree in History.

Steve returned home to Kittery Point where he started his teaching career at his Alma Mater Traip Academy. He served as head of the History Department for many years. Steve loved his work and his students. He was the long time, well respected, Coach of the Ranger Cross Country program. He also served as Coach of the Junior Varsity Basketball Team for many years and as Assistant Track Coach.

A program that Steve started, and that he was very proud of, was the Traip Academy Tropical Rangers. This was a “shared experience and study group” of students he would take each year to visit Belize and Costa Rica. This two-week program of exploring the Mayan Ruins and the tropical rain forests gave his Rangers valuable educational experiences to keep with them for years to come.

Steve always had a love for politics. It was another way for him to serve the public. His experience as Student Council President in high school whetted his appetite for more. In the mid 80’s Steve was elected to serve three terms in the Maine State Senate. He was the first Democrat to serve in this position from Kittery in the then District 35 in a good number of years. Steve loved his job in the Senate. He served the people of Maine as Chairman of the Education Committee. In this position he played a valuable role in fighting to put computers into the hands of all of Maine’s students. He fought hard for Education. Steve was especially proud of the fact that his campaigns led to the official opening of the very first Democratic Town Headquarters on Government Street.

He also served as Chairman of the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. He was most proud of co-writing and co-sponsoring a major bond issue to fund and build five Veteran’s Homes throughout the State of Maine. When this bond passed, the Veterans of the State, and their spouses, finally had a facility available for care and living as they aged. Ironically, our father, Frank, was able to spend his last year and a half of life in the Maine Veteran’s Home at the Scarborough facility. Stephen was very proud of this particular accomplishment.

As a sort of reprieve, Steve served a term in the State of Maine House of Representatives.

After his retirement from teaching, Steve stayed active by being involved with all thing’s history. For a number of years, he offered local groups and organizations a historical slide presentation of the trains and trolleys that served the town and surrounding communities. He was also actively involved with the Friends of Fort McClary. He will miss one of his favorite spots in Kittery Point – Fort Foster.

Steve leaves his four brothers and their families, Dennis, his wife Linda and their son Dennis Jr; Glenn and his wife Jill, their son Timothy and his fiancé Katy, daughter Emily and her husband Ron; Scott, his wife Janice and Scott’s son Samuel; and Kirk, his wife Angela and their son Tyler, a daughter Lauren and her husband Marcus. Stephen also leaves several grandnieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents Frank and Edith; and his infant sister, Terry Lynn.

A private family service will be held, and burial will be in the spring. Steve will join Mom and Dad at the Parish Cemetery in York. A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Steve shared his life with many wonderful friends and associates. He appreciated all of them very much.

The four of us will miss our “big brother” very much. Rest in peace Steve.

To leave online condolences please visit http://www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com . Care for the Estes family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

Guest Book