BIDDEFORD — Craig A. Pendleton, who has been director of External Affairs for Biddeford Saco Old Orchard Beach Transit since May 2019 has been named director of transportation of the organization.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Craig Pendleton will be our Director of Transportation,” said BSOOB Executive Director Chad Heid. “This role will oversee the delivery of service, provide direction to front-line staff, and monitor the customer experience. This organizational realignment will better position our agency to deliver quality service to the community.”

Pendleton joined BSOOB in September 2018 as fleet manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was executive director of the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry for eight years and previously served as founding member and coordinating director of the Northwest Atlantic Marine Alliance.

Pendleton has been an adjunct professor in marine-related programs at the University of New England and has served for many years as a chair and member of the PeoplesChoice Credit Union board.

