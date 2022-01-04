A shortage of bus drivers in the school district that includes Bonny Eagle High School, Bonny Eagle Middle School and a handful of elementary schools prompted officials to cancel classes Tuesday and alter the schedule for the rest of the week.

School Administrative District 6 Superintendent Paul Penna said Tuesday that he was forced to cancel school because too many bus drivers had called out sick because of exposure to COVID-19.

“We were sort of preparing for this during break and we were able to pull things off Monday, but there just weren’t enough drivers (Tuesday) to safety transport our students,” Penna said.

For the remainder of the week, Penna said the high school and middle school would shift to remote learning, with the hope that enough drivers will be back to work next week. The district’s elementary schools will resume in-person learning on Wednesday, he said.

SAD 6 serves the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish and Frye Island.

Many parents commented on the Facebook post, expressing frustration that the district did not plan for a remote learning option Tuesday and did not allow parents who don’t rely on buses to drop their children off at school.

Penna said he understands those frustrations and hopes parents understand staff is doing its best.

Schools across the state are bracing for disruptions this week from the spread of COVID-19 following the extended winter break. Many already have been dealing with staff shortages worsened by the pandemic. Bus driver shortages have already disrupted some after-school activities and Portland has set up alternatives for its regular bus runs.

Jeremy Ray, superintendent of schools in Biddeford, Saco and Dayton, said his schools are seeing more positive cases this week than ever but he called switching to remote learning a “last resort” option.

“It’s all hands on deck,” he said. “We have teachers stepping up to cover here and there, but we need to keep kids in school.”

The Maine Department of Education last week modified its guidance to give schools more flexibility to bring children back to school sooner after they test positive or if they are considered a close contact. But with the virus spreading rapidly throughout the state, there are likely to be an abundance of absences, both among students and staff members.

