Two adults and a child were killed after their vehicle crashed into an embankment on Route 1 Friday.
Lobster rolls, arguably the seafood shack's best-known menu item, won't be available until mid-May.
Anthony Astor, 50, his wife Dawn Astor, 43, and their granddaughter, Eleina Astor, 6, died in the crash on Route 1 Friday afternoon. Police are investigating the cause.
The 73-foot vessel capsized around 5:30 p.m. Friday near Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic.
According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, the boy discharged a handgun that was left loaded on a nightstand.
The store manager hopes the new location at Cooks Corner can contribute to the town's larger mission to revitalize the commercial area.
The U.S. Flag Code states that the flag should never be displayed upside down, except to signal “dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”
Olive Pit Brewing Co., the town's first brewery, will cater to the growing female beer consumer, according to owner Christy Cain.
Ian Carr, 25, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D crime.
Flip, a new breakfast and brunch eatery located on Maine Street, opened Thursday.
Police say a fox tried to attack at least three people and two dogs Saturday in the Topsham Heights neighborhood before it was shot by a resident on Middle Street.
“I’ve done many bird rescues, but as someone who loves birds and is a police officer, this couldn’t have been a better call,” said Phippsburg Police Chief John Skroski. “I made my first bird feeder in Boy Scouts in third grade and from then I was hooked.”
Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan confirmed there was a potential misconduct complaint filed against former school resource officer Randy Cook, who resigned in November.
A Boothbay woman was flown to a Lewiston hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Phil Rosenthal, creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond," stopped by Red's Eats while filming for his new food and travel documentary series on Netflix this month.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
« Previous
Latest Articles
Uncategorized
Business
The Forecaster
The Forecaster
American Journal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.