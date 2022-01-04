Two adults and a child killed in fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick Two adults and a child were killed after their vehicle crashed into an embankment on Route 1 Friday.

Police say 3 members of Topsham family died in Brunswick crash Anthony Astor, 50, his wife Dawn Astor, 43, and their granddaughter, Eleina Astor, 6, died in the crash on Route 1 Friday afternoon. Police are investigating the cause.

Police: 2-year-old boy injures parents, self in West Bath shooting According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, the boy discharged a handgun that was left loaded on a nightstand.

Second Brunswick Hannaford won’t supplant downtown store The store manager hopes the new location at Cooks Corner can contribute to the town's larger mission to revitalize the commercial area.

Brunswick man flies American flag upside-down in show of conservative protest The U.S. Flag Code states that the flag should never be displayed upside down, except to signal “dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.”

Woman-owned brewery to open in Lisbon Olive Pit Brewing Co., the town's first brewery, will cater to the growing female beer consumer, according to owner Christy Cain.

Police: Father charged after 2-year-old son shoots sleeping parents Ian Carr, 25, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D crime.

Local restaurateur opens new brunch spot in Brunswick Flip, a new breakfast and brunch eatery located on Maine Street, opened Thursday.

Fox terrorizes Topsham neighborhood Police say a fox tried to attack at least three people and two dogs Saturday in the Topsham Heights neighborhood before it was shot by a resident on Middle Street.

Phippsburg police chief rescues injured snowy owl “I’ve done many bird rescues, but as someone who loves birds and is a police officer, this couldn’t have been a better call,” said Phippsburg Police Chief John Skroski. “I made my first bird feeder in Boy Scouts in third grade and from then I was hooked.”

District Attorney: Former Topsham school resource officer investigated Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan confirmed there was a potential misconduct complaint filed against former school resource officer Randy Cook, who resigned in November.